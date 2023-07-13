Willian has Forest medical ahead of possible move

Willian looks set to reject a new contract at Fulham and move to Nottingham Forest.

The former Chelsea winger joined the Whites last summer on a free transfer after returning to London after a difficult spell with hometown club Corinthians in Brazil.

He enjoyed a superb Premier League campaign, with five goals in 27 appearances.







Manager Marco Silva said at the end of last season that keeping the 34-year-old at Craven Cottage was a priority.

However, Forest have usurped the one-year deal tabled to Willian by Fulham and he has had a medical ahead of a potential move to the East Midlands club.







