Silva defends team selection and eyes new signings after Fulham cup defeat

Fulham boss Marco Silva defended his decision to make 10 changes from the side that beat Brentford on Saturday, after the Whites crashed out of the Carabao Cup to League Two side Crawley – and said it proved his squad needs reinforcing.

Fulham were well beaten at the Broadfield Stadium by a vibrant Crawley side who caused them problems, with experienced defenders Shane Duffy, Kevin Mbabu and Issa Diop all enduring difficult full debuts.







Highly-rated academy starlet Luke Harris was also given a first start, but the game passed by the 17-year-old midfielder, who was taken off at half-time as Crawley dominated from the opening whistle.

Silva denied his players showed a bad attitude against a side that sit second-bottom of League Two, but said it shows to the Fulham board just why he needs more signings to ensure they stay in the Premier League.

The long-term injury to Manor Solomon has been a huge blow to Silva.

Promising young forward Jay Stansfield cut an isolated figure in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat, with his easily-saved effort in injury-time the only shot on target registered all evening by Silva’s men.

“In these types of games we have to have the same enthusiasm and intensity as our opponents” Silva said.

“As a Premier League team they want to show they can match us, but I am not upset by the attitude of our players as I take the responsibility for making the changes.

“I know what is happening with our squad right now – with some of our positions we don’t even have a second solution, so I don’t want to take the risk of players getting injured.

“Tonight I took the decisions that were the best option for the game. Players came in, they gave their maximum but it was not enough.

“It is not just Aleksandar, (we need cover for). I took the decision to change 10 players from the last game and it was my decision to do it and we will look back at this game and then move on.

“Nothing has changed from the last few days about any players coming in. I am hoping that will change.”







