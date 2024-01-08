Silva braced for quiet January window at Fulham

Marco Silva says it’s unlikely Fulham will be able to bring a striker this month and expects the club to do very little business during the transfer window.

Fulham sold Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, but Silva said the Whites are not in a position to splash much of the £50 million they received for the Serbian forward who scored 14 goals last season as the club look to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.







“I am happy with squad I have, we made some changes last summer but lost a player that was really important to us,” Silva said.

“We had four strikers at the club, including Mitrovic when we signed Raul (Jimenez), and in our mind it was to not lose any other strikers.

“Since we lost Mitro we have not been able to replace him.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few days but it is going to be quiet.

“The feedback I got from a financial point of view was that is not going to be possible.

“It makes sense if in the market, if you don’t have the capacity to improve the squad or sign someone who can have an impact on the squad it is sometimes better to not do it.

“But it is really difficult. I really believe between this season and last season we were one of the teams with least amount of spending in the Premier League.

“The Premier League is very tough and competitive and of course we would like to have different capacities but this is something that is out of my control.

“Of course I would love to sign someone because the competition is so hard and sometimes we have to be strong in the market to stay competitive.

“I remember last January, some clubs did so well and we were so strong in the second half of the season and had a huge impact on their season.

“But that is the reality for me.”







