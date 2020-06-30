QPR v Fulham line-ups: Defensive changes for Rangers, Whites star out

Osman Kakay makes his first league start for QPR since August 2018 in this evening’s west London derby.

Defender Kakay comes in for Conor Masterson. The Irishman drops to the bench along with Angel Rangel and Ilias Chair, who are replaced by Todd Kane and Luke Amos respectively.

Fulham, meanwhile, are without the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Kakay, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Amos, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Shodipo, Oteh, Chair, Rangel, Masterson, Clarke, Gubbins, Bettache. Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Christie, Arter, Cairney, Reed, Knockaert, Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro.

Subs: Bettinelli, McDonald, Johansen, Le Marchand, Bryan, Onomah, De La Torre, Sessegnon, Jasper.







