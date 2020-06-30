Latest: Fulham hit back after disastrous start at QPR

Latest score from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium QPR 1 Fulham 1 1' Hugill 21' Arter

Harry Arter hauled Fulham level after Jordan Hugill had put QPR ahead inside the first minute of the west London derby.

Hugill rose above Tim Ream to head home Ryan Manning’s cross.

Both teams have lost both their games since the season resumed – and Fulham’s dip is a serious threat to their promotion hopes.

But Arter hit back for them on 21 minutes – shortly after Harrison Reed almost equalised when his shot hit the post.

Dominic Ball and keeper Liam Kelly were at fault for the Whites’ goal.

A misjudgement by Ball enabled Arter to turn away from him, and Kelly allowed the midfielder’s shot to bounce over him at his near post.

Luke Amos missed a great chance to restore Rangers’ lead when he blazed over after being perfectly set up by Bright Osayi-Samuel’s cut-back.

And an unchallenged Bobby Decordova-Reid squandered a chance to put Fulham ahead when he headed Tom Cairney’s header over from close range four minutes before half-time.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak then produced a fabulous save to deny Hugill, who let fly with a powerful shot on the turn after being found by Manning.

Manning also crossed for Todd Kane early in the second half, but he volleyed over.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Kakay, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Amos, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Shodipo, Oteh, Chair, Rangel, Masterson, Clarke, Gubbins, Bettache. Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Christie, Arter, Cairney, Reed, Knockaert, Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro.

Subs: Bettinelli, McDonald, Johansen, Le Marchand, Bryan, Onomah, De La Torre, Sessegnon, Jasper.







