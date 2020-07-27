Parker predicts ‘huge battle’ – but Fulham are in control after first-leg victory

Scott Parker expects a “huge battle” in Thursday’s second leg – but Fulham are within touching distance of Wembley after a 2-0 win at Cardiff.

They dominated the Championship play-off semi-final first leg in Wales, where Josh Onomah’s superb individual goal and Neeskens Kebano’s injury-time free-kick put them in control of the tie.







Onomah evaded three defenders before firing into the bottom corner of the net four minutes into the second half.

And Kebano’s brilliant goal means it would take a second-leg collapse for Fulham to miss out on another play-off final – two years after Tom Cairney’s winner against Aston Villa at Wembley took the Whites up.

“It was a good performance. I think we’re well worthy of the two-goal lead at this stage,” said boss Parker.

“We worked our socks off and our foundation was built on concrete, but it will be another huge battle on Thursday. This is only halfway through but we’ll stand up to the challenge.”

It was all done without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was left out because of a minor injury but looks likely to be available for Thursday.

Parker explained: “He’s picked up a little bit of a hamstring knock.

“We went into this game knowing it is over two legs so we made a decision for the team. Hopefully we can get him fit for Thursday.”







