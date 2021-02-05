Parker is the right man but needs more from the likes of Mitrovic and Loftus-Cheek

West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Paul Warburton and Ian McCullough discuss Fulham’s struggle to stay in the Premier League.

They argue that manager Scott Parker is the right man for the job but that more is needed from the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

They also discuss the loan signing of striker Josh Maja.