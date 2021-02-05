Parker is the right man but needs more from the likes of Mitrovic and Loftus-Cheek
West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Paul Warburton and Ian McCullough discuss Fulham’s struggle to stay in the Premier League.
They argue that manager Scott Parker is the right man for the job but that more is needed from the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
They also discuss the loan signing of striker Josh Maja.
John Collins
05/02/2021 @ 8:22 pm
It baffles me when people are wanting Parker out ,for what reason?.When he took over the club were at a low ebb and although we improved relagati9n was inevitable,so we get relegated and come straight back up but it was not that straightforward as the season stopped because of covid and when it resumed we had a great run to enable us to make the play offs which we won with a bit in hand but what people don’t remember is that fulham had barely 4 weeks to prepare to play in the best and hardest league in the world,which was and is a mountain to climb from day 1 so even if we go down,regroup and return after a better preparation even if it takes 2 seasons