Parker bemoans ‘clear as day’ handball after Fulham draw

Fulham boss Scott Parker insisted Millwall’s equaliser against his side should not have stood.

The Whites drew 1-1 at The Den, where a win would have taken them above Leeds into second place.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put them ahead after just three minutes but Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s goal five minutes later was allowed to stand despite what looked like a clear offside.

“I’ve just seen it back and I honestly don’t understand. It (an offside) was as clear as day,” said Parker.

The hard-earned point still leaves Fulham in a strong position as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They almost snatched a victory when substitute Neeskens Kebano’s injury-time effort hit the bar.

Parker said: “That’s six unbeaten for us now. It’s a tough place to come against a disciplined back five who are tough to break down.

“Games like this are always going to be limited in chances and when one falls your way, like the one that hits the bar at the end, you like to think it drops in. It wasn’t to be.”







