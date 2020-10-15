Nottingham Forest make move for Fulham’s Knockaert



Nottingham Forest have enquired about signing Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert on a season-long loan.

The former Brighton and Leicester wide-man only put pen to paper on a three-year contract in July in a deal potentially worth up to £15m after he helped the Whites return to the Premier League last season while on loan from Brighton.







Knockaert was signed by new Forest manager Chris Hughton for Brighton in 2016 and despite having added 13 new signings after missing out on the play-offs last season, the East Midlands club are keen to bring in another attacking player to a first-team squad that already boasts 30 players.

But former Norwich and Newcastle boss Hughton played down speculation linking him with the 28-year-old Frenchman on Thursday.

“I’ve learned over the years that if you say yes or no to one player you open yourself up,” Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live.

“These are things you learn over a period of time. It’s speculation. The Knockaert one is because of my connection with him before.

“I’m quite sure that by the end of Friday, I’ll be very happy with the squad I’ve got.”