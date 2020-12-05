Man City v Fulham: The line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Fulham are unchanged for the game at the Etihad Stadium

It means Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney are again on the bench for the Whites.











Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Laporte, Silva, Fernandinho, Torres, Foden, Garcia.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Decordova-Reid, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro.

Subs: Rodak, Mitrovic, Cairney, Ream, Lemina, Bryan, Kamara.







