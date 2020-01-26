Man City v Fulham line-ups: Kongolo debut, City stars rested
Recent loan signing Terence Kongolo makes his Fulham debut in today’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.
There are also places in the Whites side for Cyrus Christie, Steven Sessegnon and Stefan Johansen.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has rested a number of his first-choice players, including Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.
Manchester City: Bravo, Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva,, Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus.
Subs: Ederson, Stones, Sterling, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne.
Fulham: Rodak, Sessegnon, Hector, Ream, Kongolo, Bryan, Christie, Onomah, Johansen, Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid.
Subs: Bettinelli, Odoi, McDonald, Cairney, Jasper, Stansfield, De La Torre.