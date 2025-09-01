Fulham’s Godo set for Strasbourg move

Martial Godo is set to leave Fulham to join Strasbourg.

The 22 year-old winger has agreed a five-year contract and is expected to move for a fee of around £6m.

He made six first-team appearances for the Whites, and had loan spell at Wigan Athletic in 2023.

Godo impressed in the Fulham academy from 2022, scoring 15 goals in 39 appearances for the Under-21s.

Injuries to a couple of first-team wingers dented his chances of going out on loan last season, when a number of Championship sides were keen on the Ivory Coast international.

Godo will join up with former Fulham player, and now Strasbourg manager, Liam Rosenior, in France.