Fulham win again but Mitrovic is stretchered off

Hull 0 Fulham 1

Ivan Cavaleiro’s stunning winner boosted Fulham’s promotion hopes but the crucial victory was marred by an injury to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cavaleiro struck just before the half-hour mark, cutting in from the left and sending a glorious shot into the far corner.

It took Scott Parker’s side up to fourth in the Championship table.

However, there is concern for Whites striker Mitrovic, who was stretchered off with 10 minutes remaining.

