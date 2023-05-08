Fulham v Leicester line-ups: Both sides make two changes

Fulham make two changes for the game at Craven Cottage, with Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete coming in for Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic.

Leicester also make two changes – Victor Kristiansen is in for Luke Thomas and Dennis Praet replaces Wilfred Ndidi.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Solomon, Cedric, Decordova-Reid, Lukic, Harris, Dibley-Dias.

Leicester: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Praet; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Evans, Souttar, Daka, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Thomas, Tete.







