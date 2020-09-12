Fulham v Arsenal line-ups: Mitrovic a sub, new signing on bench, Gunners trio miss out

Aleksandar Mitrovic is among Fulham’s substitutes for the Premier League opener at Craven Cottage, where Aboubakar Kamara leads the Whites attack.

Boss Scott Parker has given his promotion-winning side a chance to stake their claim in the top flight.







The only new arrival in the matchday squad is keeper Alphonse Areola, who joins Mitrovic on the bench.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are without the injured David Luiz, Emile Smith Rowe and Sokratis.

Willian makes his Gunners debut following his recent move from Chelsea.

Fulham: Rodak, Ream, Hector, Odoi, Bryan, Onomah, Cairney, Reed, Kebano, Cavaleiro, Kamara.

Subs: Areola, Mitrovic, Knockaert, Cordova-Reid, Le Marchand, Christie, Anguissa.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Xhaka, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Macey, Saka, Ceballos, Pepe, Willock, Nketiah, Kolasinac.







