Fulham look to finalise Lukic deal as Chalobah completes West Brom move

Fulham are looking to complete the signing of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic.

The 26-year-old Serbian – an international team-mate of Whites striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – is expected to finalise his move this evening.

Fulham are paying around £8m for Lukic, further boosting the midfield options the club bolstered during the summer.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Chalobah has completed a move to West Brom, signing an 18-month contract with the Midlands club.

