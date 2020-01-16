Fulham looking to clinch signing of Kongolo

Fulham are in talks to sign defender Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The Netherlands international, 25, was signed from Monaco in June 2018 for a reported £18m and is under contract until 2022.





But he has fallen out of favour under Terriers boss Danny Cowley and has not played since November.

Kongolo, who previously won the Dutch title with Feyenoord, can operate at left-back or centre-back.

Fulham have made an approach for him amid interest in Whites defender Joe Bryan from Southampton and Watford.







