Fulham have made an enquiry about Charlton youngster Alfie Doughty and been told the midfielder is not for sale.

The 20-year-old has 18 months remaining on his contract at The Valley and Charlton are keen for him to sign a new deal.

A number of clubs have been showing an interest in Doughty, who has impressed since breaking into the Addicks first team this season.

He spent the first couple of months of the campaign on loan at non-League Bromley.