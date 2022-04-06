Middlesbrough v Fulham: Whites without Cairney and Williams

Fulham are without Tom Cairney and Neco Williams for tonight’s game at the Riverside Stadium.

Cairney has picked up what looks like a minor injury in training, while Willliams is absent for personal reasons but is expected to return against Coventry on Sunday.

It means Kenny Tete and Nathaniel Chalobah start for the Whites.







Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Chalobah, Wilson, Carvalho, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Hector, Seri, Muniz, Kebano, Onomah, Robinson.







