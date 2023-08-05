New signings Jimenez and Bassey score in Fulham win

New signings Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey both scored as Fulham beat German side Hoffenheim 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Craven Cottage.

Striker Jimenez, recently bought from Wolves, opened his account six minutes into the second half.

Antonee Robinson served up a precise cross and the Mexican applied the finish from close range.

The visitors equalised but Bassey restored Fulham’s lead with a near-post header from a corner.



Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey (Ream 84), Reed (Harris 88), Jiminez (Mitrovic 68), Wilson, De Cordova-Reid (Stansfield 88), Willian (Pereira 68), Lukic, Diop, Robinson

Subs not used: Rodak, Mbabu, Vinicius, Borto, De Fougerolles, Godo, Dibley Dias







