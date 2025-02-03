Fulham set to re-sign Willian

Fulham are set to re-sign Willian.

With Harry Wilson having been sidelined by a foot injury, the Whites have been looking to add a winger to the squad.

And former Chelsea star Willian, 36, is heading back to west London for a second spell at Craven Cottage.

He left Fulham last summer after two seasons with the club, having made 67 appearances and scored 10 goals.

Willian subsequently joined Olympiacos but left the Greek outfit at the end of December.

As he is a free agent, Fulham do not have to sign him before the transfer window closes.







