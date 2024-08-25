Wolves v Chelsea line-ups: Maresca makes two changes

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made two changes from the side which lost to Manchester City.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke start against Wolves at Molineux, replacing Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia. Joao Felix is on the bench.

The Blues are still without the suspended Reece James.









Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Nkunku, Felix, Guiu.

Wolves: Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Lemina, Gomes, Cunha, Hwang, Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Traore, Podence, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes.







