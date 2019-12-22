Latest: Tottenham 0 Chelsea 1 – Willian strike rewards early Blues dominance

Willian scored a stunning early goal as Chelsea took a deserved lead at Tottenham.

The Brazilian smashed the ball into the far post following a short corner as the Blues were rewarded for a confident start against their London rivals.

Frank Lampard’s side switched to three at the back and looked sharper and brighter against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

Tammy Abraham should have done better with a headed chance before Willian’s strike as the visitors dominated possession.

Lampard made three changes following last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth, recalling Mateo Kovacic in midfield and including the fit-again Fikayo Tomori at centre-back alongside Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma.

Marcos Alonso returned at left wing-back, almost seven weeks since his last Blues appearance.

Christian Pulisic, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all on the bench.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele is back in the Spurs squad after injury and is among their substitutes.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Tomori, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi, James. Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Moura, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Rose, Winks, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Ndombele.







