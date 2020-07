West Ham v Chelsea teams: Pulisic and Christensen play, Mount dropped, Hammers duo out

Christian Pulisic has been passed fit to play for Chelsea in tonight’s derby, as has Andreas Christensen.

Pulisic picked up a minor calf injury at Leicester on Sunday but has recovered, while Christensen has overcome a hip problem.

There are also starting places for Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso, with Reece James, Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud on the bench.

West Ham, meanwhile, are still without Sebastien Haller and Arthur Masuaku, but Angelo Ogbonna has been passed fit.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Barkley, Kovacic, Kante, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic.

Subs: Caballero, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Gilmour. West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio.

Subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Wilshere, Ajeti, Silva, Lewis, Johnson.