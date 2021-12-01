Watford v Chelsea line-ups: Mount & Saul in as Tuchel makes six changes, Hornets star plays

Mason Mount and the fit-again Kai Havertz return to the Chelsea side and there is also a starting place for Saul, who plays alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Christian Pulisic, a substitute against Manchester United, is also recalled, as is Andreas Christensen.

Reece James, who has been carrying a knock, is not in the matchday squad. Timo Werner and Jorginho, who were also doubts, join Thiago Silva and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the bench.







The Blues are still without injured midfielders N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea make six changes in total from the United game. Cesar Azpilicueta is the other player brought in.

Meanwhile, Watford forward Dennis, who picked up a knock against Leicester, has been passed fit and starts the game.

Watford: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro, King, Dennis

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Silva, Lukaku, Werner, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.







