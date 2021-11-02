Tuchel hopes Ziyech has turned the corner after Champions League winner

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s winner against Malmo helps kick-start the Moroccan’s season.

Ziyech has struggled for form since a shoulder injury but his goal secured a 1-0 win for Chelsea in Sweden, taking them a step closer to the Champions League knockout stage.

Blues boss Tuchel admitted Ziyech still looks short of his best.

“I think there is still space to improve in his decision-making, connections on the pitch and to be more consistent,” Tuchel said.







“We always rely on his work-rate, counter-pressing and awareness. He can still be more clinical and maybe grow more into the rhythm, but I think his shoulder injury hurt him a lot.

“He is still not still 100% free as he should be, but if things get stuck, a goal like this will help the most. I am happy for him.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was also given a starting place and is another player Tuchel hopes can build on an encouraging display.

“Ruben was involved in a lot of dangerous moments for us,” Tuchel said.

“The next step is to show consistently and to push himself. He has so much potential.”







