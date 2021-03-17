Tuchel: Chelsea should fear no one



Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have no reason to fear any team ahead of Friday’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Blues reached the last eight by comfortably seeing off Atletico Madrid and remain unbeaten under Tuchel.

And he believes they have shown they will be a match for any of Europe’s top sides.

“We feel that we deserve this. Results like this give you a certain edge,” Tuchel said.

“We are in this draw and I’m pretty sure no one wants to play against us.

“This will be a super-difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight, which is a big step.

“But on we go and there is no need to be afraid. We’ll take what we get and we’ll prepare the best way possible.”







