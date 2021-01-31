Tuchel: Chelsea players can do more to get best out of Werner

Boss Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea must play more to Timo Werner’s strengths to get the best out of the misfiring striker.

Tuchel started with the 24-year-old in the one-sided 2-0 victory over Burnley at Stamford Bridge and he looked shorn of confidence in front of goal – and has now failed to score in 12 Premier League appearances.







Werner, who has 13 goals in 35 games for club and country this season, was unable to make the most of several promising situations, shooting tamely at goal on a couple of occasions and struggling with his final pass.

But Tuchel said his fellow countryman just needs a bit more help from his team-mates – as well as a bit of luck.

“As long as he has the impact and tries everything and works like he worked today we will support him,” Tuchel said.

“We missed some chances to use him in counter-attacks. This is his absolute strength with his pure speed.

“So we have to improve and bring him into situations where he can be decisive for us, and at the same time he was confident to play, but it’s not something you can demand.

“He has to work hard and maybe he will find an easy goal one metre in front of the line, or maybe somebody shoots at his knee and it’s deflected in, but he will find that extra one per cent.

“He’s totally into it and he gives everything. Every striker in the world is sensitive and nothing helps more than goals.”







