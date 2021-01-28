Tuchel issues challenge to Chelsea prospect Gilmour



New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged Billy Gilmour to prove he can cope with the physical nature of the Premier League.

The young midfielder has impressed hugely in his first-team outings so far, the most recent of which came in the FA Cup win over Luton.







Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Tuchel spoke highly of both Gilmour and Mason Mount.

But he appeared to suggest there is a question mark over whether the diminutive Gilmour is physically ready to be a first-team regular.

“I have a good impression. He is a strategic guy, with a very high level of game understanding,” said Tuchel.

“He is very good in the first contact, very clever in positioning. We will see if he has the physical level, at the highest level, if he can compete in the centre of the field in the most physical league in the world. We will see that.

“But he is super quick, super fast with his feet, super fast in decision making and very good in positioning.”

Tuchel also insisted Mount would be a big part of his plans despite leaving him out against Wolves.



A regular under the sacked Frank Lampard, Mount found himself on the bench at Molineux.

“There is nothing to worry about,” Tuchel said.

“I like what I see from Mason so far, from his personality which is amazing.

“He is such a nice guy, such a competitive guy with such a lot of talent. And most important, in every game I watch so far he leaves his heart on the pitch.

“He cares cares for Chelsea like 100%. He gives 100% every time time he plays and this is the best basis for a big development.

“I am very, very happy to have him around and I will not stop pushing him and I will not stop guiding him and stop trusting him.”







