Some of the transfer speculation involving Chelsea in Thursday’s newspapers…

Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with Chelsea.

The Daily Mail say both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in the 21-year-old, who has impressed this season.

It comes amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was recently dropped by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Reports have suggested that Kepa could be sold this summer.

A number of keepers have been touted as a possible replacement for the Spaniard, including Burnley’s England international Nick Pope.

Boga touted for London return

Chelsea are Tottenham are also said to be vying for the signing of Jeremie Boga.

It follows reports that the Blues are considering buying back their academy product from Italian club Sassuolo in a £13m deal.

The Sun have picked up on reports in Italy that Spurs are also interested in Boga along with Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Bayern keen on Willian, Sun say

There continues to be speculation over the future of Willian.

The Brazilian’s Chelsea contract expires this summer and he has been in talks with the club about a new deal.

He has been linked with several clubs – and The Sun say he is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Telles an option for Chelsea – Star

Chelsea will try to sign Porto’s Alex Telles if they are unable to land Ben Chilwell this summer, it is claimed.

Leicester’s England left-back Chilwell has long been tipped to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Daily Star declare that Telles, who has previously also been linked with Chelsea, is a potential back-up option.







