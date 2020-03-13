Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

It’s claimed that Chelsea want to sign Manchester United’s Angel Gomes.

The youngster’s contract expires at the end of the season and his representatives have been negotiating a new deal with United.

They seemingly don’t like the offer on the table from United – and it’s being claimed that Chelsea are ready to sign the midfielder.

Metro reckon Chelsea are ready to snap up Gomes on a free transfer at the end of the season.

In fact he would not be available on a free transfer because, at 19, he is too young to move under the Bosman ruling if offered a new contract by his current club.

Any club signing him would need to agree a deal with United or a tribunal would set a compensation fee.

Chelsea linked with keepers

Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale among the goalkeepers to be linked with Chelsea.

The Daily Mail say both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in the 21-year-old, who has impressed this season.





The Mail also say Hakim Ziyech, who will join Chelsea from Ajax this summer, will try to persuade them to sign Nigeria keeper Andre Onana from the Dutch club.

It comes amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was recently dropped by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Reports have suggested that Kepa could be sold this summer.

A number of keepers have been touted as a possible replacement for the Spaniard, including Burnley’s England international Nick Pope.

Boga touted for London return

Chelsea are Tottenham are also said to be vying for the signing of Jeremie Boga.

It follows reports that the Blues are considering buying back their academy product from Italian club Sassuolo in a £13m deal.

The Sun have picked up on reports in Italy that Spurs are also interested in Boga along with Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Speculation over Willian

There continues to be speculation over the future of Willian.

The Brazilian’s Chelsea contract expires this summer and he has been in talks with the club about a new deal.

He has been linked with several clubs – and The Sun say he is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim Juventus want him but face competition from Tottenham and Arsenal.

Telles an option – Star

Chelsea will try to sign Porto’s Alex Telles if they are unable to land Ben Chilwell this summer, it is claimed.

Leicester’s England left-back Chilwell has long been tipped to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Daily Star declare that Telles, who has previously also been linked with Chelsea, is a potential back-up option.







