Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea have entered a race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it is claimed.

The Arsenal striker has been linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona, amid speculation about his future.

90min.com claim Chelsea are keen on the Gabon international, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in 2021.

Coutinho speculation

Chelsea also continue to be linked with Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Various reports claim Chelsea are looking to agree a deal to sign the former Liverpool man, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

Milan could target Ampadu, reports claim

The Daily Express have picked up on reports in Italy that AC Milan could target Ethan Ampadu if Ralf Rangnick takes over as sporting director of the Serie A club.

The newspaper declares that Chelsea “could face a struggle to hold on to Ampadu” if Rangnick, who has been linked with the job, is appointed by Milan.

Ampadu is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, whose manager Julian Nagelsmann has a close working relationship with Rangnick.

Rangnick has previously been in charge at a number of German clubs, including RB Leipzig.

Dembele still being linked

Chelsea are again being linked with a move for former Fulham forward Moussa Dembele.

Dembele has been linked with top Premier League clubs throughout his spells at Fulham, Celtic and now Lyon.

During the January transfer window, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard denied reports a deal was being discussed for Dembele to move from Lyon to Stamford Bridge.

But he has continued to be linked with the Blues – and The Athletic say Chelsea will prioritise a deal to sign him this summer.

The Daily Mail have picked up on the story and suggest Chelsea have turned their attention towards Dembele because Liverpool are looking to beat them to the signing of Germany striker Timo Werner, who has also been linked with a move to the Bridge.

Telles still being touted for move

Porto left-back Alex Telles also continues to be linked with Chelsea.

The Sun have picked up on reports in the Portuguese press claiming that Chelsea have contacted Porto about a potential deal.

The Daily Star have claimed that Chelsea will try to sign Telles if they are unable to land Leicester’s Ben Chilwell this summer.

Martinez also linked

Chelsea and Barcelona are among clubs interested in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, Spanish publication Sport claim.

Manchester City have also been linked with the Argentina international, who has been tipped to move this summer.

Free transfer for Gomes?

It’s claimed that Chelsea want to sign Manchester United’s Angel Gomes.

The youngster’s contract expires at the end of the season and his representatives have been negotiating a new deal with United.

They seemingly don’t like the offer on the table from United – and it’s being claimed that Chelsea are ready to sign the midfielder.

Metro reckon Chelsea are ready to snap up Gomes on a free transfer at the end of the season.

In fact he would not be available on a free transfer because, at 19, he is too young to move under the Bosman ruling if offered a new contract by his current club.

Any club signing him would need to agree a deal with United or a tribunal would set a compensation fee.

Chelsea linked with keepers

Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale among the goalkeepers to be linked with Chelsea.

The Daily Mail say both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in the 21-year-old, who has impressed this season.

The Mail also say Hakim Ziyech, who will join Chelsea from Ajax this summer, will try to persuade them to sign Nigeria keeper Andre Onana from the Dutch club.

It comes amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was recently dropped by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Reports have suggested that Kepa could be sold this summer.

A number of keepers have been touted as a possible replacement for the Spaniard, including Burnley’s England international Nick Pope.

Boga touted for London return

Chelsea are Tottenham are also said to be vying for the signing of Jeremie Boga.

It follows reports that the Blues are considering buying back their academy product from Italian club Sassuolo in a £13m deal.

The Sun have picked up on reports in Italy that Spurs are also interested in Boga along with Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Speculation over Willian

There continues to be speculation over the future of Willian.

The Brazilian’s Chelsea contract expires this summer and he has been in talks with the club about a new deal.

He has been linked with several clubs – and The Sun say he is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim Juventus want him but face competition from Tottenham and Arsenal.







