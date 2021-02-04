Tottenham v Chelsea line-ups: James, Alonso and Werner play, Spurs stars miss out



Reece James has been recalled to the Chelsea starting line-up for tonight’s derby.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel appears to have deployed James as a right wing-back, with Callum Hudson-Odoi reverting to a more advanced role.







Marcos Alonso is again selected ahead of Ben Chilwell, while Timo Werner gets the nod up front.

Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are on the bench, where they are joined by Hakim Ziyech, who is back in the squad after being rested against Burnley.

Tottenham are without a number of injured players, including Harry Kane. Dele Alli, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are also out.

Click here for live text commentary from tonight’s game

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Son, Bergwijn, Vinicius.

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Tanganga, Winks, Sanchez, Moura, Bale, Lamela, Rodon.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Giroud, Chilwell, Ziyech, Emerson.







