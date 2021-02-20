N’Golo Kante returns to the Chelsea starting line-up for the game at St Mary’s, where there are also recalls for Reece James and Kurt Zouma.

Kante comes in for Jorginho, while James is preferred to Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right-hand side and Zouma replaces Andreas Christensen.







As expected, Edouard Mendy returns in goal for the Blues and Tammy Abraham plays after being passed fit.

Southampton make two changes, with Mohammed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo coming in for Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong .

Southampton: McCarthy, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Salisu, Djenepo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings, Minamino.

Subs: Forster, Stephens, Adams, Tella, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz, Chauke

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Alonso, Abraham, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Jorginho, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson.







