Sheffield United v Chelsea line-ups: Chilwell back, Hudson-Odoi dropped, four Blades changes



Ben Chilwell has been recalled to the Chelsea side along with Olivier Giroud, while Andreas Christensen comes in for the injured Thiago Silva.

Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench along with Marcos Alonso.







Kai Havertz misses out again but Kurt Zouma is back in the squad and among the substitutes. Both players missed the win at Tottenham after picking up injuries in training.

Sheffield United make four changes, with Kean Bryan, Max Lowe, Oliver Burke and Oli McBurnie drafted into their starting line-up.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, Burke, McBurnie.

Subs: Foderingham, Sharp, Jagielka, McGoldrick, Osborn, Brewster.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Giroud.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Kante, Abraham, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson.







