Pochettino keen to get to the bottom of James’ injury woes

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen for the club’s medical team to get to the bottom of why Reece James has been plagued by muscle injuries over the past three seasons.

James will miss Sunday’s visit to West Ham and faces a number of weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.







It is the England international defender’s eighth muscle injury since December 2020, and after missing much of last season – in addition to the World Cup due to a knee injury – Pochettino admits it is a bitter blow to lose his newly-appointed captain

“Reece is our captain and we are so disappointed and we feel bad about this problem, but at the same time we need to move on and we need to find a solution,” Pochettino said.

“We are going to try and find all the right information and provide him with the best things for him to become strong. We will try to anticipate this problem.

“It is a big shock and the club is working really hard.

“You can create a medical area, a performance area and everything, but in the end when you talk about professionalism in this level, we need high performance.”

James, 23, replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as the new Blues captain and Pochettino hinted he may have alter his gameplan for the trip to east London, where the Blues have lost on five of their past nine visits – winning just twice.

“In every team you need to have a plan but of course that is football and we need to adapt,” he said.

“He provided the team with things that are really important and now we need to find another way.

“We now don’t have the same profile of player but we do have a different profile of player who will try to perform well in the games.”







