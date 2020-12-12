Everton v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as they slipped to a maddening defeat against Everton. Here’s how we rated each of Frank Lampard’s men in the 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.

Edouard Mendy: 5

Another error from Mendy, whose rash decision and subsequent hesitation saw him him bundle over Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the first-half penalty that ultimately decided the game.







Reece James: 8

Chelsea’s outstanding player, showing the maturity, composure and quality that has already become his trademark. James was dreadfully unlucky not to score with a vicious first-time strike and remained dominant in defence and a threat in attack on a tough evening.

Thiago Silva: 7

The Brazilian mopped up everything in behind his fellow defenders, apart from in the build-up the goal when he was outmuscled by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It was hardly a mistake, but led to the game’s defining moment.

Kurt Zouma: 7

Zouma looks worlds apart from the nervous defender who started the season, playing with confidence, fizzing his passes and reading the game well. He could and should have added to his four goals this season, only to see his first-time strike go straight to Jordan Pickford.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Steady but unspectacular from the England man, who defended well enough and showed good pace but could not provide much of an attacking influence.

N’Golo Kante: 6

A sloppy start by Kante but after that he was typically effective breaking up play and instigating attacks, and a key reason in Chelsea dominating possession, albeit they did not use it effectively – particularly after the interval.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Industrious and busy, he was always involved but, like those around him, he became increasingly irked as the match wore on.

Mason Mount: 6

Quiet by his high standards in an attacking sense, but his work-rate was as impressive as ever and his efforts were almost rewarded with a delightful free-kick that hit the post inside the final 10 minutes.

Timo Werner: 6

The German, so influential for most of the season, was subdued and rarely involved. He did little wrong, but did not contribute enough despite a few decent crosses.

Kai Havertz: 5

Havertz saw plenty of the ball, but his touch and passing too often betrayed him. His quality and technique is obvious and his calmness will be a huge asset – once he properly adjusts to the pace of the Premier League. But, in the meantime, he needs to understand the need to play with greater tempo and do more to justify his place, because he was the weak link in the side at Goodison.

Olivier Giroud: 6

The in-form striker had to contend with four centre-backs across Everton’s back line and was unable to make the impact he normally would, either holding up play or getting on the end of crosses. He may have done better with a difficult late chance created by Werner from the right flank.

Tammy Abraham: 6

He came on in the final quarter and stretched the defence at times, but made little impact against a buoyant home side.

Billy Gilmour: 6

Gilmour was given 10 minutes to salvage something and did OK, but was unable to provide a spark.







