Parker convinced ‘top class’ Loftus-Cheek has ‘come out the other side’

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on the verge of scoring goals for Fulham, according to Scott Parker.

The Whites head coach insists the Chelsea loanee has improved during the last eight games. All Loftus-Cheek needs now is more to go with the solitary goal he has scored for Fulham against Sunday’s opponents, Everton.







Loftus-Cheek was on target in the 3-2 home defeat to the Toffees in November, but Parker believes that was a different Fulham.

He said: “We’ve come a long way from the team that played that day. Over the last seven or eight games I think Ruben’s come out of the other side of settling in.

“He’s taken everything on board. He’s so open to wanting to get better and holds on to every word, and that gives him every chance.

“When he came here, he was out for a long time with an injury. But certainly now you’re seeing a top, top class player.

“It’s fair to say, and having spoken to Ruben about it, if we can just add a few goals to his game then I honestly think there’s a world class player there.

“He’s been nearly there, and the detail (in his game) is getting better, so I’ve no doubt he’ll get the other side of that, and score goals which we badly need.”







