Nottingham Forest v Chelsea line-ups: One Blues change, Forest duo return

Cesar Azpilicueta is back in the Chelsea side in place of the injured Reece James.

It is the only change to the starting line-up from the recent win over Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest make two changes, with Morgan Gibbs-White and keeper Dean Henderson returning.







Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Chalobah, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Hutchinson, Hall.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Mangala, Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, McKenna.







