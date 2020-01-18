Newcastle v Chelsea line-ups: Kante plays, Magpies star passed fit

N’Golo Kante has been passed fit to start for Chelsea after a hamstring injury.

Kante plays in midfield along with Jorginho and Mason Mount. Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley are on the bench.

Kante for Barkley is Chelsea’s only change.

Newcastle have injury problems but have Allan Saint-Maximin back from a hamstring injury.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton.

Subs: Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, S Longstaff, M Longstaff. Chelsea: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Pedro, Zouma, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Emerson.







