Willock’s winner makes it three defeats in a row for Chelsea

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 67' Willock

Joe Willock’s goal midway through the second half made it three consecutive defeats for Chelsea.

The Blues, beaten in four of their past five matches, are seventh in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Miguel Almiron dribbled across the edge of the Chelsea box and Willock steered a superb first-time strike beyond keeper Edouard Mendy and into the corner of the net.









More to follow.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (Pulisic 45), Koulibaly, Chalobah, Hall (Cucurella 74), Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek (Silva 7), Jorginho, Gallagher, Mount (Ziyech 73), Broja (Havertz 73).

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Silva, Aubameyang, Zakaria, Hutchinson.







