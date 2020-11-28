Mourinho claims Chelsea have a major advantage ahead of Tottenham clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said Chelsea were “lucky” with the way their fixture schedule fell prior to Sunday’s crucial London derby against his team.

Top-of-the-table Spurs face the third-placed Blues at Stamford Bridge just three days after playing in the Europa League.







Chelsea beat Rennes 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, giving Frank Lampard’s side 48 hours more time to prepare for the derby.

“Every game in the Premier League is important and since the moment that we were in the Europa League we knew we were to always play on the Thursday,” former Chelsea boss Mourinho said.

“In the Champions League [Chelsea] have the option of the Tuesday or Wednesday and in that case they were lucky this week that the draw gave them a Tuesday match that will allow them to prepare for the match on Sunday.

“Eventually I don’t know if they gave them a day off, but there was plenty of time to work.

“That’s not a new thing. That happens all the time. We knew that since we went into the Europa League so we’re not going to complain about it.”

Lampard, whose side would go ahead of Tottenham with a victory, said Spurs have “a very strong squad” so can minimise the impact.

“They have three days of recovery for Sunday,” Lampard added.

“And Sunday, for both teams, if you’re not going to get up fresh and ready to attack a London derby, then you shouldn’t be in this game, and that goes for both teams.”







