Maresca expects in and outs at Chelsea before window closes

Enzo Maresca admits “anything can happen” in the final days of the transfer window.

A number of Chelsea players, including Axel Disasi, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, have been linked with moves away from the club.

There has also been speculation about possible incomings.

Blues head coach Maresca said: “You can expect players arriving and you can expect players leaving – it is like this in this moment.

“I don’t have any idea about the ones that can leave and the ones that can arrive.

“Anything can happen, we will see. For me the main focus is just 48 hours, the game (against West Ham), it is the main focus and the most important thing.”

Maresca believes doubts over the futures of several players has been a factor in Chelsea’s poor run of form over the winter. “

We have many noises around the players,” the Italian said.

“It has 100% (affected them). I have said many times, they are human beings.

“Even if they say, ‘No, I am professional, I am focused on this,’ if they are talking about you and other clubs, the focus is probably not 100%.

“But it’s not just for us. It’s the same for every club.”







