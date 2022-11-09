Man City v Chelsea line-ups: Youngster plays as Blues make seven changes, Haaland a sub

Armando Broja leads the Chelsea attack for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie and there is another outing for Denis Zakaria, while Mateo Kovacic also plays and there is a starting place too for youngster Lewis Hall.

Blues boss Graham Potter makes seven changes from the league defeat by Arsenal, also bringing in Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kalidou Koulibaly. Raheem Sterling is among those on the bench.







Manchester City, meanwhile, give a start to 17-year-old Rico Lewis. Erling Haaland is on their bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Ziyech, Broja, Pulisic.

Subs: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Gallagher, Mount, Havertz, Hutchinson, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Manchester City: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Haaland, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Foden.







