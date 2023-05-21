Man City v Chelsea line-ups: Lampard switches formation as both managers make changes

Interim boss Frank Lampard has made five changes to the Chelsea side and switched to three at the back for the game against the champions.

Kepa returns in goal in place of Edouard Mendy and there are recalls too for Wesley Fofana, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz, who come in for Benoit Badiashile, Mateo Kovacic, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola has made nine changes to the team that beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, with only Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji retaining their places. Erling Haaland is among those on the bench.







Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Alvarez.

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Gundogan, Haaland, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, B Silva.

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, W Fofana; Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Hall; Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy, Pulisic, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Mudryk, Felix, Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Ziyech.







