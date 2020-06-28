The FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Leicester City today is being screened live on BT Sport.

The game is not available free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom. It can be streamed through the BT Sport app for those with subscriptions.

West London Sport will have live text commentary from the King Power Stadium, starting with build-up and team news, followed by live updates during the match, a match report, player ratings and post-match reaction.

Leicester vs Chelsea team news

Chelsea have no new injuries ahead of the trip to the East Midlands.

Jorginho, who recently served a suspension, could return to the starting line-up against the Foxes.

There might also be a starting place for young midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has impressed when given first-team chances.

The Scottish teenager was superb against Liverpool earlier in the tournament and looks like a fantastic talent in the making.

Reece James is another Chelsea youngster who might start, having been a substitute since the season resumed.

But Callum Hudson-Odoi is still not fit enough to play and defender Fikayo Tomori is still unavailable after recently picking up an injury in training.

Chelsea in good spirits

Chelsea’s win over Manchester City on Thursday boosted their hopes of a top-four finish.

It also boosted their fans’ hopes that next season their side can challenge City and champions Liverpool.

In the meantime, the FA Cup is a real chance for boss Frank Lampard to win a trophy in his first season in charge.

Challenging for the title is Lampard’s ultimate aim, but he has admitted Chelsea are still some way behind the top two despite the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Speaking after the win over City, Lampard said: “They’re two of, if not the, best teams in the world and they’re there for a reason.

“We just have to look at ourselves. A win against City is a great boost but the reason we haven’t amassed enough points is because we don’t have the consistency those teams have reached.

“There’s a clear gap and it (closing it) won’t happen overnight with one or two signings. There’s a lot of work to be done.”







