Leicester v Chelsea teams: Gilmour & James in much-changed side, Foxes make four changes

Billy Gilmour and Reece James are among those named in a much-changed Chelsea starting line-up for the FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Midfielder Gilmour, who has impressed during his previous first-team outings, gets another chance to shine.

And there is a recall for James, who comes in for Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back.

Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri also play. Willian is the captain.

Leicester, meanwhile, make four changes, with Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes brought in.

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud. Caballero, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham.Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud. Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Bennett, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho.







