Leicester v Chelsea player ratings

An Antonio Rudiger double saw Chelsea earn an impressive point in a topsy-turvy game against Leicester. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the entertaining 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Willy Caballero: 5

The veteran Argentine made one fine save to deny Jamie Vardy in the first half but although Caballero could not be faulted for the deflected equaliser, his daft decision to come racing from goal saw him out of position for Ben Chilwell’s goal. His kicking was also dubious and his inclusion at Kepa’s expense may well be a one off.

Reece James: 8

He was majestic on his return after injury and still managed to be the most likely creator of a goal despite playing at right-back. His crossing is sensational, and his maturity and composure equally impressive.

Antonio Rudiger: 9

Rudiger never seems entirely convincing in possession, particularly when pushed on to his left. There were a couple of worrying moments but his defending remained impressive and, of course, he scored two fine goals, the second of which was an immaculate far-post header.

Andreas Christensen: 8

The Dane was calm and in control and showed the importance of having one ball-playing centre half to help create gaps further forward. Christensen’s distribution, short and long, is hugely impressive. The only blemish was when he was outmuscled by Jonny Evans at a corner when the defender should have scored

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Like Rudiger he was not happy in when forced onto his left side but his versatility, which allows the exceptional James to start, means it’s worth taking the hit in the short term. He was rushed into a mistake which almost led to a first-half goal for Vardy but otherwise was dependable and was as good as can be expected going forward.

Jorginho: 6

The Italy international showed some delicate touches and all his usual quality in tight areas during an excellent first half but was over-run after the break as Leicester spread the play in defensive areas and created lots of space in midfield areas. It meant he was caught out of position too readily.

N’Golo Kante: 7

A constant presence in all areas of the pitch. As relentless as ever. Defensively faultless and full of energy.

Mason Mount: 7

Mount got through a stupendous amount of running, often leading the press and working as hard as anyone off the ball. His final ball in open play was often not as precise as it needed to be but he never shied away from possession and his set-piece delivery led to both goals.

Pedro: 6

The Spaniard was surprisingly preferred to Willian but following a couple of recent looked far sharper than in thebelow-par effort against Hull. Pedro was full of running and his workrate was . His influence waned after the interval, however, and he struggled to make a difference in attacking areas.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

As with everyone in a Chelsea shirt, he shone in the first half, linking up beautifully with his good friend James and posing countless problems to the home defence. He was not as influential thereafter but still looked strong and confident.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Gutsy stuff from Abraham who lasted more than 80 minutes despite not being fully fit. Looked dominant in the air and showed good touch, although he could not get feet sorted in time for two good first-half chances in the space of 60 seconds.

Willian: 6

Some typically threatening moments with ball at feet after replacing Pedro, but Willian could not

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Kovacic made a couple of vital interception deep in his own territory after coming on late when the game was in danger of getting out of control. He took a booking and one surging injury-time run could easily have led to a winner.

Ross Barkley: 5

He had 10 minutes to make an impact but looked a little off the pace.







