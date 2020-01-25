Latest: Hull City 0-1 Chelsea: Batshuayi nets as Hudson-Odoi impresses in bright start

Michy Batshuayi’s early deflected strike put Chelsea on course for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Belgian striker was one of eight new starters from the midweek Premier League draw against Arsenal and he struck inside six minutes against Hull.





Cesar Azpilicueta over-hit a first-time cross but it fell kindly to Mason Mount and, although the midfielder was crowded out, Batshuyai’s sidefooted effort looped in over keeper George Long.

Chelsea had made a sloppy start, but then seized control after going ahead at a sell-out KCOM Stadium.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro both impressed on the flanks and Ross Barkley should have added a second goal after being put through by Mount, but was denied by the on-rushing Long.

Left-back Marcos Alonso returned to the starting line-up and there were also starts for fellow defenders Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori, while youngsters Tariq Lamptey, Ian Maatsen and Billy Gilmour were all on the bench.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pedro, Batshuayi.

Subs: Cumming, Christensen, Lamptey, Maatsen, Gilmour, Emerson, Willian.







