Latest: Chelsea 0 Norwich 0 – Much-changed Blues kept at bay

Latest from Stamford Bridge Chelsea 0 Norwich 0

Chelsea dominated the early stages at Stamford Bridge but rarely threatened to make the breakthrough.









Boss Frank Lampard made five changes from the side so soundly beaten by Sheffield United, with Olivier Giroud replacing Tammy Abraham and Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the fit-again Mateo Kovacic also starting.

But aside from a Loftus-Cheek header that went well wide and a good chance that Giroud wasted as he went through on goal, the home side were kept at arm’s length by already relegated Norwich City.

Victory for Chelsea would put Lampard’s side four points clear of Leicester City and Manchester United, albeit having played a game more than both sides.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Giroud.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Giroud.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Abraham, Pedro, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Tomori.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Lewis, Godfrey, Klose, McLean, Tettey, Rupp, Cantwell, Hernandez, Drmic.

Subs: McGovern, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Trybull, Pukki, Idah, Thomas, Martin.







